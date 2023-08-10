Dominic Di Paola is looking forward to getting Horsham’s Isthmian Premier season under way on Saturday at home to Hornchurch - but the Hornets boss admitted he had one major concern going into their league curtain-raiser.

Summer signing Lewis Carey looks set to miss Horsham’s clash with the Urchins through injury, leaving Di Paola with no senior goalkeeper.

Sixteen-year-old goalkeeper Alfie Lelliott was between the sticks for last week’s friendly defeat against Lancing, while a trialist kept goal in the Hornets’ pre-season win over Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

Di Paola said Carey was his major worry going into Hornchurch, and revealed the Hornets might have to make a ‘last-ditch’ signing.

Danny Barker in action for Horsham against Brighlingsea on Saturday. Pictures by John Lines

He said: “It’s our biggest problem we’ve got at the moment. Lew Carey is a major concern for us. He’s been struggling for a number of weeks now.

“We’ve got a few boys that are going to have fitness tests on Thursday after training, but our biggest worry is Lew.

“We might have to [bring someone in for Saturday]. It will be a last-minute, last-ditch one.”

On the clash with Hornchurch, Di Paola added: “I’m looking forward to a competitive game against a good side. Hopefully the weather’s a bit better because it’s rinsed the crowds over pre-season.

Jack Brivio (centre) celebrates netting for Horsham against Brightlingsea

“Hopefully the weather is a bit better and people can come out and watch a competitive game.”

Di Paola revealed James Hammond, Tom Kavanagh, Charlie Hester-Cook and skipper Jack Brivio were all doubts for Saturday's game, but added: “It’s nothing to cry about yet. I’d like to think a few will come through.”

Horsham ended pre-season with a 6-2 home win over Brightlingsea. Goals from Bobby Price, Hammond, Lee Harding, Brivio, Jack Mazzone and a Charlie Durling own goal sealed victory.

Di Paola said: “In the first half I thought we played pretty well and we scored some good goals. In the second half it degenerated into a pre-season friendly with all the subs.”