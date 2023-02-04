Horsham FC’s Isthmian Premier game at bottom-of-the table Herne Bay has been abandoned due to a serious injury to Bay player Kymani Thomas.

The winger went down on 14 minutes following a robust challenge from Hornets right-back Che Krabbendam that required both physios to tend to the stricken Bay player.

Play was halted for 16 minutes while Thomas received medical attention, before the referee ordered both sides to return to their respective dressing rooms.

Twenty minutes later, with Thomas still on the pitch and waiting for an ambulance, the decision was taken to abandon the game.

Posting on Twitter, a Herne Bay spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this afternoon’s game against @HorshamFC has been abandoned owing to player injury.

“Our thoughts are with @t_kymani and we wish him the speediest recovery possible

“A new date for this fixture will be announced in due course.”

Horsham had lead 2-0 before the game’s abandonment. Jack Mazzone had fired the Hornets ahead on three minutes before Finn O’Mara’s own goal just three minutes later.

