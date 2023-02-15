Horsham fight back to draw at Lewes - Burgess Hill and Chichester enjoy Isthmian wins

Horsham denied Lewes a place in the top five of the Isthmian premier division by fighting back for a point at the Dripping Pan.

The Rooks were 1-0 up thanks to Joe Taylor’s first half goal and on course for the top five when Lee Harding levelled 10 minutes from time to ensure the spoils were shared.

The result leaves Lewes seventh and Horsham 10th. Hastings, in ninth, visit Kingstonian tonight.

Bognor lost 2-1 at Carshalton on Monday night – match report here.

In the Isthmian south east division Burgess Hill won the Mid Sussex derby at Haywards Heath, Kai Brown and Josh Spinks scoring the goals for Jay Lovett’s team, who go ahead of Heath in the battle to escape the division’s relegation zone.

Chichester City’s fine form continued with a 3-0 win at home to Littlehampton Town. Steve Hutchings (2) and Ethan Prichard scored to take Mile Rutherford’s team eighth in the league, with the Golds now 11th. Lancing lost 4-0 at Whitehawk while East Grinstead and Three Bridges drew 1-1.

In the Sussex Senior Cup Worthing came from 2-0 down to overpower Crowborough 6-2 and reach the semi-finals.