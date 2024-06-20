Horsham pick up awards at Isthmian League’s end-of-season bash
Clubs across the league’s four divisions were represented at the event, held on Saturday at Southampton’s Leonardo Hotel.
And the Hornets were delighted to be honoured with the title of the Premier Division’s team of the season for their quite incredible efforts on four fronts.
“The Hornets have been chosen as our Premier Team of the Season after having a superb campaign” said the Isthmian League website.
“Over the course of the campaign they played a colossal 62 matches, finishing the league campaign in fifth place and seeing their season end only after a play-off semi-final shootout.
“They also managed to win the Sussex Senior Cup for the first time in over four decades, but of course it is their FA Cup campaign which will live longest in the memory, particularly that magnificent 3-3 draw at Oakwell, home of Barnsley. They eventually departed the competition in the second round, and also reached the fourth round of the FA Trophy.”
Also in the honours was Jeff Barrett, presented with an award in recognition of his 50 years’ service by league chairman Nick Robinson.
Jeff, who stepped down as club secretary at the end of the season, undertook a wide variety of roles during his five decades with the club and was, and remains, a highly regarded member of the Isthmian League ‘family’.
Jeff received his award from Nick Robinson and the league’s chief executive, Kellie Discipline.
