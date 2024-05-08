Horsham player ratings: Goalscorer gets 9/10 with plenty of 8/10s as Hornets lift trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham went ahead inside six minutes through Reece Myles-Meekums, who received the ball and drove into the Hastings box before he slotted it into the bottom right-hand corner expertly.

The Hornets doubled their lead 34 minutes into the game, with Shamir Fenelon in the right place at the right time to head in from a couple of yards out into an open net after he was found by Lucas Rodrigues with a header.

Halfway into the second half, Horsham sealed the tie through Daniel Ajakaiye who got past the Hastings defence in a nice move and slid the ball home.

Action from the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final between Horsham and Hastings United | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Footie

This is the Hornet’s first time winning the competition since 1977, ending a memorable campaign for the Sussex side, as they did it in front of 4,869 fans.

Here are our Horsham player ratings

Player Ratings:

Lewis Carey – 7

Very quiet first half, as he played the ball well from out back, starting numerous opportunities from picking out players in wide areas. First called into action in the second half, with a great save to tip the ball around the post from John Ufuah’s cross.

Lee Harding- 8

Made an important block down right-hand side early on, before later in the first half as he set up the second goal with a great cross to the back stick. Came forward a lot and did well, as he caused more problems for the Hastings defence.

Harvey Sparks – 7

Got caught out of position a couple of times when Hastings went on the attack, but covered really well and was calm on the ball. Unfortunately had to come off 31 minutes in through injury.

Danny Barker – 7

Played alongside Hammond in the Horsham midfield, as he took up a deeper role. loppy in midfield early on almost led to Hastings getting through on goal. Got into the game as it progressed and was solid infront of the two centre backs. Received a yellow card early in the second half for a late challenge.

Jack Strange – 7

Had little to do defensive-wise in the first half, as he mainly knocked around the ball and alongside his captain Brivio. Stayed solid in the second half even through the few attacks Hastings threw at them.

Jack Brivio (C) - 7

Captained his side to the Sussex Senior Cup, with a composed performance. Dealt with everything that had come at him and led by example. Booked for having tripped up a Hastings player before entering the box.

James Hammond – 8

Commanded the midfield, won ball back multiple times to start a Horsham attack, with one having almost created brilliant chance in first half. Could have been on the score sheet if there was not a mix up between him and Myles-Meekums before shooting. Made an important challenge in his own penalty are to prevent the Hastings player from getting an effort away.

Lucas Rodrigues – 8

Looked a threat down the right-hand side, while he produced some great skill to help create chances and progress upfield. Assisted the second goal as he headed the ball back across goal to Fenelon. Set up another chance in the second half while on the counterattack,

Shamir Fenelon – 8

Got through but tried to play it to Ajakaiye which ended up in a poor ball being dealt with by Hastings. Scored the second goal through a simple header into an open net. Should have got a second as he was through on goal, but his shot went straight at Grainger in the Hastings United net.

Daniel Ajakaiye – 7

Struggled at first to get into the game. Had a few chances to run at the Hastings defence but could not get past and was sloppy at times. Had a chance in the second half as he got away from the Hastings defence but did not make a good connection with the ball for the shot as it went out for a goal kick. Made up for it when he was played through on goal and slid the ball past Grainger and into the net.

Reece Myles-Meekums - 9

Grabbed the first goal of the night, as he finessed the ball past Charlie Grainger into the bottom right-hand corner. Carried on being a danger down the left-hand side, as he almost set up a goal with his cross agonisingly not finding a player is yellow. Got close in the second half as he hit the post early on before he lost his balance after he took the ball around the keeper.

Subs:

Isaac Philpot – 7

Subbed on 31 minutes in for left-back Harvey Sparks. Fit in well down the left-hand side. Got forward when he could, and almost set up Ajakaiye in the second half before the flag went up.

Jack Mazzone – 7

Subbed on with 12 minutes to go. He brought a lot of energy with him which was used against tired legs.

Charlie Hester-Cook – 7

Had come on for Ajakaiye with seven minutes left, helped Horsham see out the match as he pressured the Hastings defence.

Bobby Price – 7

Came on with a few minutes remaining, did not make much impact.

Doug Tuck – 7