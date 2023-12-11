Horsham to host National League North side in FA Trophy
Dom Di Paola’s side reached the fourth round by beating AFC Totton 2-0 at the Campimg World Community Stadium on Saturday.
Their reward is another home tie – and it’s National League North side Peterborough Sports who will visit next. The tie is due to be played on Saturday, January 13.
Peterborough Sports sit 18th in National North but won at Dagenham and Redbridge on penalties in the last round – an impressive scalp.
The other Sussex side in the draw are Whitehawk, whose third round tie at Hythe was called off on Saturday and will now be played on Tuesday night.
The winners of that tie will be at home to Chorley in the next round.
Horsham’s FA Trophy adventure comes after the end of an FA Cup run which took them to the second round, in which they lost 3-0 at Sutton.
The Hornets will get £4,500 prize money for their third round win and there is £5,250 on offer for sides who win in the next round.
There are two Surrey sides in the draw – Woking will be away to Rochdale or Gateshead if they beat Weston, while Dorking face a long trip to Macclesfield.
Full FA Trophy 4th round draw
Bishop’s Stortford v Aldershot Town
Hythe Town/Whitehawk v Chorley
Rochdale/Gateshead v Weston-s-Mare/Woking
Welling United v Chesterfield
Hereford v Torquay United
Hartlepool v Hampton & Richmond B
Bath City v Walsall Wood/Coalville T
Solihull Moors v Nantwich Town
Kidderminster H v Halifax/Altrincham
Macclesfield v Dorking Wanderers
Aveley v AFC Fylde
Oldham Athletic v Hendon
Chelmsford C v Wealdstone/Billericay
Radcliffe/Redditch United v Barnet
Horsham v Peterborough Sports
Bromley v Chippenham Town