Horsham to host National League North side in FA Trophy

Horsham have been handed another home draw as they get ready to take part in the last 32 of the FA Trophy for the first time in their history.

Dom Di Paola’s side reached the fourth round by beating AFC Totton 2-0 at the Campimg World Community Stadium on Saturday.

Their reward is another home tie – and it’s National League North side Peterborough Sports who will visit next. The tie is due to be played on Saturday, January 13.

Peterborough Sports sit 18th in National North but won at Dagenham and Redbridge on penalties in the last round – an impressive scalp.

Horsham try to get past AFC Totton on Saturday | Picture: John Lines

The other Sussex side in the draw are Whitehawk, whose third round tie at Hythe was called off on Saturday and will now be played on Tuesday night.

The winners of that tie will be at home to Chorley in the next round.

Horsham’s FA Trophy adventure comes after the end of an FA Cup run which took them to the second round, in which they lost 3-0 at Sutton.

The Hornets will get £4,500 prize money for their third round win and there is £5,250 on offer for sides who win in the next round.

There are two Surrey sides in the draw – Woking will be away to Rochdale or Gateshead if they beat Weston, while Dorking face a long trip to Macclesfield.

Full FA Trophy 4th round draw

Bishop’s Stortford v Aldershot Town

Hythe Town/Whitehawk v Chorley

Rochdale/Gateshead v Weston-s-Mare/Woking

Welling United v Chesterfield

Hereford v Torquay United

Hartlepool v Hampton & Richmond B

Bath City v Walsall Wood/Coalville T

Solihull Moors v Nantwich Town

Kidderminster H v Halifax/Altrincham

Macclesfield v Dorking Wanderers

Aveley v AFC Fylde

Oldham Athletic v Hendon

Chelmsford C v Wealdstone/Billericay

Radcliffe/Redditch United v Barnet

Horsham v Peterborough Sports