Horsham wallop Whitehawk – 5-0 win in 38 pictures by John Lines

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Oct 2024, 08:24 BST
There was no sign of an FA Cup hangover for Horsham as they blasted to a 5-0 Isthmian premier win at home to Whitehawk on Tuesday night.

Just three days after reaching the first round of the Cup for the third time in four seasons, Dom Di Paola’s back were back in league action and put their Sussex rivals to the sword.

Goals from Lee Harding, Reece Myles-Meekums, Shamir Fenelon and Ola Ogunwamide gave them a 4-0 interval lead, with three of those goals coming in 17 minutes added on at the end of the first half after a hold-up caused by a serious injury to Whitehawk’s Tarik Moore-Azille, who was treated then carried off on a stretcher.

James Hammond added the Hornets’ fifth after the break.

See pictures by John Lines on this page and those linked – and get Di Paola’s reaction to Horsham’s pairing with Chesterfield in the FA Cup in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

