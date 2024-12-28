Ola Ogunwamide put Dominic Di Paola’s side ahead seven minutes then Dickson – on his 40th birthday – made it two in first half stoppage time.

Dickson struck again seven minutes after the restart and Charlie Hester-Cook made it four – before Dickson completed his treble.

James Hammond rounded off the scoring in the final moments to make it 6-0 – and just for good measure, keeper Lewis Carey saved a Potters penalty.

The win gives Horsham the perfect festive season so far with six points from six. And six is also their position in the table, setting them up nicely for an Isthmian premier promotion push in the new year.

Potters Bar Town v Horsham

