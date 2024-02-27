Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the last league match of the season for Borough and they completed their campaign in style.

Borough have cemented a second-place finish in the SCWGFL premier division behind winners Saltdean United DS.

Horsham came into the game as the underdogs. They started well but conditions were playing havoc with the ball which seemed to affect Horsham more than the hosts.

Horsham on the attack at Priory Lane | Picture: Joe Knight

Horsham were without their playmaker Jordan Lucas, whose calmness and searching forward passes were missed.

Borough took the lead through Megan Griffiths’ fortunate lob. It flew over the Hornets’ teenage keeper Ellie Chapman and was the only difference in the first half.

The Hornets came out for the second half with a chance of getting something – but Eastbourne have rebuilt their team and can score goals from many positions.

They proved too strong and goals from Todd, Heather, Pain, Simmonds and another from Griffiths made it seven. Horsham felt the score flattered the home team as they’d had some decent efforts from their very young side.

Horsham get ready for action at Eastbourne | Picture: Joe Knight

Horsham have two league games left. This week they travel to take on Shoreham Women with both teams still bidding for third place.

A week later they play Shoreham again, this time it will be in the semi-finals of the league cup.

Manager Steve McGrane said: “I thought we were excellent in the first half and I was quite disappointed coming in 1-0 behind at the break.

"We couldn’t quite replicate that performance in the second half but we will learn from that, all part of the journey this season.