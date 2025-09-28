Horsham YM bounce back with win over Lingfield

YMCA boss Laim Giles

In the league last Saturday, after two goal-less defeats in the cup and league, Horsham YM bounced back with a welcome home win - moving them back up to second - against Lingfield, who now hover just above the relegation zone.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runaway leaders Haywards Heath notched up their ninth win from nine starts, giving them a six point cushion at the top of the table

After a minute’s silence in memory of Chichester’s Billy Vigar, YM had an early let off, when Lingfield’s Reece Jacobs punted past an empty goal. YM then dominated possession throughout the half, Leon Fisher blazing over ahead of a corner, on the half hour mark, the ball coming out from the upright with Jesse Sentamu following through for a tap in, giving YM the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lingfield responded, but Jacobs was well off target before the visitors’ corner and a unfulfilled diving header. But, YM doubled their lead when Ousemane Balde-Dansoko struck in a rebound, the score remaining 2-nil at the break.

Immediately on the restart Toby Nelson’s strong strike was booted off the Lingfield line, then he crashed over before, Shay Matthews headed clear at the other end. But, Lingfield were gaining more possession, earning a corner and developing a constant string of attacks, with YM defending valiantly Alfie Jones blocked successfully.

At the death YM sub Tommy McKenna twice tested Jack Webb-Olley in the Lingfield goal, YM thwarting all challenges to win 2-nil.

Delighted YM boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “The game was won in the first half, where we could have had more goals, but I’m very happy with that reaction after two losses – we’ve got a lot of football coming up, so we need our big squad!” With their ever popular Comedy Night coming up on 11th October YM have also got plenty going on off the field at Gorings Mead.