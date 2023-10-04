The YMCA Downslink Group has submitted plans designed to safeguard the future of the club by providing a new artificial pitch for future generations to enjoy grassroots community football, but concerns have been raised about safeguarding a mature ash tree at the club, with the decision deferred pending provision of further information on how any potential damage from the work can be avoided.

YM have already agreed to plant a dozen or more new trees at the ground. Speaking exclusively to the County Times, YM Chairman Mike Whiteford said: “It was a shame that there wasn’t a decision, but we can understand why, and now have another chance to explore a solution, and will be happy to provide additional supporting information to enable us to get a quick decision so that we can proceed.”