Horsham YM edged out of FA Vase by Snodland Town

After six straight wins in the league and cup, Horsham YM were edged out of the FA Vase by bustling visitors Snodland Town.

Fifteen minutes in YM’s Toby Nelson hit the post with a curling strike, ahead of a home corner being kicked over, only for the Kentish visitors – who play at the same tier Southern Counties East Premier Division – to take the lead midway through the opening half.

YM responded, but Wez Brown’s strong strike was repelled. With YM dominating, they earned seven corners – all to no avail – and they hit the bar, with Nelson also unleashing a blast just before the interval, but Snodland retained their narrow advantage at the break.

In the second half it needed a diving save from the visiting keeper to deny Leon Fisher.

Horsham YM take on Snodland Town in the FA Vase | Picture: Tim Hewlett

Snodland then hit the woodwork from a free kick and had two corners before Charlie Martin latched on to a long ball clearance, inducing a full stretch save from the Kent keeper, ahead of a YM corner.

End to end play ensued, then, with quarter of an hour left, over-enthusiastic Snodland were reduced to ten men.

Fisher’s long range effort came to nothing, with Snodland’s raucous supporters continuously singing “We’re lucky everywhere we go”.

With corners following at either end, a last gasp YM attempt couldn’t quite take the game into penalties.

Manager Liam Giles said: “That was frustrating. Although we weren’t quite there up front at our very best today, I thought we were the better side. We’ve got some good momentum going in the league and will now be switching our attention to maintain that.”