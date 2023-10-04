Horsham YM given a reprieve in FA Vase and progress after beating Loxwood
YM started brightly, earning an early corner, quickly replicated by Loxwood, but neither keeper was unduly troubled until just before half time, when Centre Half Neathey headed in a long range free kick at the far post.
Resuming a goal down, the visitors came out strongly, Sam Henderson having to clear from the goal line ahead of a Loxwood corner. But, following two YM corners, Luke Donaldson’s solo run culminated in a near miss just before he doubled YM’s lead. Then, half an hour in, Neathey headed in a corner. Despite action at either end, YM secured their fully deserved win, propelling them into the First Round proper with a home tie on Saturday 21st versus Hampshire’s Eversley & California FC from the Combined Counties League Div 1.
Happy YM Manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “We were a bit cautious in the first half, but went for it in the second – and that paid dividends.” After winning his 4th consecutive MOM award, Hayden Neathey added: “I’ve scored goals for the U23s, but those were my firsts for the 1s. It was a great game for me – and great that it contributed to YM’s win!”