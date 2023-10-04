BREAKING
Horsham YM given a reprieve in FA Vase and progress after beating Loxwood

Horsham YMCA were given a reprieve by the FA and reinstated in the FA Vase after Faversham Town – who had beaten YM – were deemed to have fielded an illegible player, giving YM the opportunity to progress on Tuesday night, when they were delighted to overcome Loxwood 3-0, including two outstanding headers from Man of the Match Hayden Neathey.
By Martin Read
Published 4th Oct 2023, 07:23 BST
YM started brightly, earning an early corner, quickly replicated by Loxwood, but neither keeper was unduly troubled until just before half time, when Centre Half Neathey headed in a long range free kick at the far post.

Resuming a goal down, the visitors came out strongly, Sam Henderson having to clear from the goal line ahead of a Loxwood corner. But, following two YM corners, Luke Donaldson’s solo run culminated in a near miss just before he doubled YM’s lead. Then, half an hour in, Neathey headed in a corner. Despite action at either end, YM secured their fully deserved win, propelling them into the First Round proper with a home tie on Saturday 21st versus Hampshire’s Eversley & California FC from the Combined Counties League Div 1.

Happy YM Manager Dean Carden told the County Times: “We were a bit cautious in the first half, but went for it in the second – and that paid dividends.” After winning his 4th consecutive MOM award, Hayden Neathey added: “I’ve scored goals for the U23s, but those were my firsts for the 1s. It was a great game for me – and great that it contributed to YM’s win!”

