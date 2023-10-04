Horsham YM given a reprieve in FA Vase and progress after beating Loxwood

Horsham YMCA were given a reprieve by the FA and reinstated in the FA Vase after Faversham Town – who had beaten YM – were deemed to have fielded an illegible player, giving YM the opportunity to progress on Tuesday night, when they were delighted to overcome Loxwood 3-0, including two outstanding headers from Man of the Match Hayden Neathey.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

YM started brightly, earning an early corner, quickly replicated by Loxwood, but neither keeper was unduly troubled until just before half time, when Centre Half Neathey headed in a long range free kick at the far post.

Resuming a goal down, the visitors came out strongly, Sam Henderson having to clear from the goal line ahead of a Loxwood corner. But, following two YM corners, Luke Donaldson’s solo run culminated in a near miss just before he doubled YM’s lead. Then, half an hour in, Neathey headed in a corner. Despite action at either end, YM secured their fully deserved win, propelling them into the First Round proper with a home tie on Saturday 21st versus Hampshire’s Eversley & California FC from the Combined Counties League Div 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad