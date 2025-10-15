A close game ensued when third-placed Horsham YM hosted sixth-placed Newhaven in the SCFL premier – but it was the Dockers who took the points.

The Dockers edged home 2-1 when a draw would have been a fairer result.

YM boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “That was disappointing, of course, but we’re still ahead of where people thought we’d be, and we created plenty of opportunities.

"Their first goal was scrappy, but they defended well. No excuses, but having so many Tuesday games – which has been great – has interrupted our training schedule.”

Horsham YM welcome the Southwater youngsters

A large crowd was boosted by attendees from the Southwater Royals’ Junior Academy.

The youngsters spent time with the YM team and played football on the pitch before the kick-off. At the end of the match, the players autographed copies of the match programme for the YM guests, and posed for a joint photograph.

And the crowd were entertained by a first half full of lively end-to-end exchanges with YM earning six corners to the visitors’ two.

On the quarter-hour mark Newhaven skipper Ryan Blunt hit the post – before his keeper Roman Chiosa saved Adam Adam’s strike with his feet, but although the score might have been 5-5 after so many chances, it remained goalless at the break.

Five minutes after the restart Alfie Jones and keeper Harry Haines combined to clear from the YM goalline, but the ball came back for Billy Oliver to tap in from close range.

YM pressed hard, but three corners went unfulfilled, until the Dockers broke away for Charlie Gibson to double their lead with an hour gone.

YM had a third free kick from a dangerous position and were awarded a penalty, Ousmane Balde Dansoko converting, only to be red-carded with 15 minutes of normal time left.

Despite the handicap, YM kept pressing, but were unable to salvage a point at the death.

On Saturday YM, now seventh, are at home again, to near rivals in the table Pagham. Then, the following Tuesday (Oct 21), they host Peacehaven & Telscombe in the RUR Cup for what is sure to be another hard-fought battle, the two sides having already faced each other in three different competitions this season.

The SCFL premier table is led by Haywards Heath, who have won all 11 of their matches, only conceding four goals, with Lancing currently bottom.