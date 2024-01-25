Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite 5 first half corners, Roffey trailed by the single goal at the break after Jamie Taylor had given YM the lead with a good finish on the half hour mark.

The second half began with both sides creating chances, until Luke Roberts doubled YM’s lead with a well taken goal in the 81st minute. Roffey’s Ricardo Fernandes came close and Devon Fender tested Aaron Jeal in the YM goal, but Taylor scored again – with a high curler – deep into injury time, sealing YM’s 3-nil victory

Happy YM Assistant Manager Andy Howard told the County Times: “Everyone put in a great shift and we deserved to win, but Roffey are a good side, so we’re pleased to have got through.”

Horsham YMCA celebrate v Roffey as they reach the RUR Cup final | Picture: Beth Chapman

Disappointed Roffey Manager Jack Munday said: “We’re having a good season but have lost a bit of confidence after our narrow defeat in the FA Vase, but we’re working hard to get back on track.”

On Saturday YM travel to bottom club Saltdean, while Roffey go to Alfold next Tuesday.

- MARTIN READ

Eastbourne Utd 3 AFC Uckfield Tn 1

Horsham YMCA on their way to beating Roffey to reach the RUR Cup final | Picture: Beth Chapman

SCFL premier

After the freezing cold of Saturday, when United overcame Midhurst, it was the wind and rain that took centre stage at the Oval on Tuesday night.

The weather was a leveller between relegation threatened Uckfield and play-off chasing United, with the Oval pitch surviving two pitch inspections before the match was given the go-ahead.

Uckfield got the choice of ends and made the best of the wind at their backs, testing James Broadbent in the tenth minute before taking the lead on 19 minutes.

Eastbourne United on their way to beating Midhurst last Saturday - then in midweek they defeated AFC Uckfield | Picture: Steve Huxley

United were shocked into action, and within four minutes a fierce Ed Radcliffe shot slammed the upright, the ball falling to Hayden Beaconsfield to slam home.

The battle became attritional and on the stroke of half-time Sam Cooper got a yellow. United enjoyed the conditions in the second half and rained the ball onto the Uckfield goal, the keeper saving well from Beaconsfield just after the re-start.

United piled pressure on, and from a 66th minute corner, Sam Cooper bent it straight in to make it 2-1. From then on it was one way traffic, as Callum Barlow and Beaconsfield both went close, with Radcliffe opening up the defence time after time.

Brett Patton had a good night in the centre of the action, and on 74 minutes Callum Barlow turned on the edge of the box and drove home to make it 3-1.

Late on George Olulode made a cameo appearance to the delight of the Oval faithful after more than a month out injured. 3-1 on the night, and United up into fifth and the all-important play-off places.