Action from Horsham YMCA's 1-0 win over Hassocks in the SCFL premier division at Gorings Mead / Picture: Steve Robards

Horsham YMCA edge win over Hassocks - the match in 36 photos

Horsham YMCA struck early to see off Hassocks in a Southern Combination premier clash at Gorings Mead.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:53 pm

YM were fast out of the traps, scoring in only the second minute, when Dan Lombardo crisply fired in, latching onto a cross from the right. That was how it stayed despite both sides having numerous chances. See pictures by Steve Robards on this page and the ones linked - and get local football action in the West Sussex County Times and Mid Sussex Times, both out Thursday.

