Horsham YMCA pleased with point … Broadbridge Heath extend lead … Roffey beaten by United

There’s news of a draw for Horsham YMCA against Eastbourne Town, a win for Broadbridge Heath over Bexhill and a defeat for Roffey against Eastbourne United in our latest local football round-up.

Horsham YMCA 0 Eastbourne Town 0

SCFL premier

A much better home performance from Horsham YMCA enabled them to hold off visiting Eastbourne Town, who were 12 places higher in the table at the start of the game.

Horsham YMCA and Eastboune Town do battle | Picture: Beth Chapman

In a very even match both defences negated scoring opportunities at either end, with YM looking just as capable of winning as their lofty East Sussex opponents.

With skipper Ashley Dugdale playing up front, YM created early forays, until Eastbourne’s Alfie Peacock fired straight to home keeper Aaron Jeal from a corner.

Then, an excellent YM move put Josh Neathey through, for a near miss, followed by a breakaway finding YM open at the back, with Callum Barlow supplying Fletcher Holman, whose wide strike let YM off the hook.

The first half finished honours even after the thrusting Neathey’s late effort landed on the roof of the net.

Horsham YMCA on the attack vs Eastboune Town | Picture: Beth Chapman

Neathey was in action again soon after the resumption, only to be thwarted by Chris Winterton in the Eastbourne goal.

Next, YM sub Archie Goddard picked up a ball from the defence to run through to earn a corner, but, the visitors appeared more likely to open their account, only for replacement James Whiters to somehow avoid the goal.

With both sides pressing hard to grab three points at the death, Clem Asiedu completed an impressive defensive display with a timely clearance, before his YM teammate Dean Lovegrove was narrowly off target.

Just before the final whistle, Jeal gathered low and left to keep Eastbourne at bay.

Contented YM assistant manager Ryan King told the County Times: “It was great for us to keep a clean sheet against strong upper-table visitors.

"I thought we might snatch it at the end when they were reduced to 10 men, but we’re happy take a point.”

MARTIN READ

Broadbridge Heath 3 Bexhill United 1

SCFL premier

Broadbridge Heath extended their lead at the top of the SCFL premier.

Manager Chris Simmons was without Sam Lemon (ankle ligaments) and Ryan Brackpool (suspended) and stalwart Jamie Chesworth and Adrian Todd were forced to withdraw through injury and sickness.

Zac Young went straight into the left-back position.

On eight minutes a free kick was awarded wide on the right, Zac Young played the ball deep into the Pirates area to Kyle Sim who won the header but the ball sailed high over the crossbar. As Sim fell to the ground his marker fell on top of him resulting in a trip to the hospital for the Heath defender and the diagnoses of a broken collarbone – he’ll miss the rest of the season.

The Pirates took the lead on 20 minutes. A throw-in on the right went to Aaron Cook on the edge of the 18-yard box, he turned and beat three defenders then scored past Liam Matthews.

The Bears’ only shot on target came from Callum Chesworth on 27 minutes, saved by the Pirates keeper Alex Zamani.

With seven minutes of the half remaining Chesworth ran at the Bexhill defence with pace and won a penalty. Alex Barbary drilled it low to Zamani’s left to make it 1-1.

In first half injury time the Pirates had a great chance to regain the lead when the ball was played into Evan Archibald but his effort went inches wide.

Heath looked for more composed in the second period and should have taken the lead 10 minutes after the restart when Heath were awarded a second penalty. There was a long delay while a Bexhill player had treatment and was stretchered off.

Barbary stepped up to the spot but Zamani made a good save low to his right.

Heath deservedly took the lead midway through the half. Young advanced down the left with the ball at his feet unleashed an unstoppable left foot shot that flew in.

New signing Stan Berry nearly opened his account but MoM Young scored his second in the closing minutes when once again he found himself with space on the left and completed a carbon-copy of his first goal.

Newhaven’s draw at Hassocks meant the Bears opened up a four point lead at the top but there are still five games to go. Next up for the Bears is a trip to Lingfield on Saturday.

Boss Chris Simmons said: “We were excellent in spells and fully deserved the three points but it was never going to be easy. Losing Kyle to another collarbone injury, the third one this season for us, is a big blow and again proves why you need a good squad if you want to succeed in this league.”

report from BBH FC

Eastbourne United 4 Roffey 1

SCFL premier

Jack Munday’s team travelled to Eastbourne missing five key men and with a shortage of defenders. Munday started himself for the first time this season.

Kicking with the strong wind, the visitors started well and took the lead on 11 minutes. Morgan Prill went on a mazy run and slipped the ball to Jahobi Maher who cut inside and shot into the top left hand corner.

Prill was denied by a good save when through one on one but ten minutes before half-time an Eastbourne corner reached an unmarked Camara at the far post who headed back across goal for Aaron Capon to beat Kaine Stephens to head home.

The first half ended with the speedy Capon bursting into the box then cutting back and drilling the ball into the far corner for a class finish.

The second half had barely got going when an innocuous ball into the box found a home striker moving away from goal but Damien Fortune felt he could get the ball – and his challenge resulted in a penalty to the hosts. George Taggart blasted home the spot kic.

Roffe’s Luke Baldwin was forced off with a knee injury and with no defenders on the bench Diego had to go to full-back.

Eastbourne put Roffey under pressure and Callum Thompson, in the Boars goal, made several acrobatic and brave saves from shots and crosses. United sealed it when Gary Ingram headed in a cross.

With Jamie Maunder, Leo Stringer and Sam Hastings coming off the bench it was a very young side that tried to get back into the game.

