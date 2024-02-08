Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The WFCSA will launch the supporters’ shirt at the Worthing home match against Dover this Saturday at Woodside ground.

Designed in collaboration with local artists Gemma and Stella, known as the ‘Two Faced Twins’, the shirt is a vividly-coloured illustration of Worthing Pier, one of Worthing’s most famous landmarks. The shirt will retail for £35 with a share of the proceeds going to the Worthing Food Foundation, a volunteer-led community foodbank supporting families across Worthing.

According to James Easton and Spencer Webb from the WFCSA and hosts of the Rebel Yell Podcast, this is the fourth limited edition shirt to be launched by the supporters’ club.

The new shirts are modelled in front of some of those who have helped the project get off the ground | Picture contributed

The shirts are used to raise funds for projects around the club such as extra stand seating, upgrades to floodlights and improvements to accessible toilets, baby-changing facilities and social spaces.

In common with previous designs, which have referenced songs sung by the Worthing FC fanbase, the choice to feature Worthing Pier references the fans’ well-known chant of “Pier of the year champions, you’ll never sing that!”, in reference to Worthing winning National Pier of the Year in 2006 & 2019.

”For this fourth T-shirt range, we wanted to try something new,” said James. “As Worthing FC is such a community-focused club, we saw an opportunity to reflect our close ties with Worthing by collaborating with a local artist and creating something truly unique.

"The Two Faced Twins, who specialise in brightly-coloured illustrations of local Worthing scenes, were a great fit and quickly came on board. We are all delighted with the final design and hope the Worthing FC fans will be too.”

Spencer added: “As the shirt reflects our community, we also wanted to donate a percentage of each shirt to a local charity. Worthing Food Foundation (WFF) work across the community to support families in need, and were a perfect match for this project. We really hope fans enjoy this new joint project of ours and can add some bold vivid colours to their wardrobe, whilst supporting their local football club, artists and charity.”

Fiona Gallagher of the WFF said: “We are delighted to be the chosen charity for the WFCSA and their new supporters’ shirt. Their support will enable us to continue to help families in need across Worthing who continue to struggle with cost of living pressures. Along with food donations, the WFCSA have also chosen us as their nominated charity for WFCSA’s matchday away travel booked via WFCSATravel.co.uk, and we are very grateful for their ongoing support.”

The limited edition supporters shirts will be launched on Saturday at the match, where the WFCSA anticipate strong demand. Previous shirt ranges sold out on the first day, so supporters are encouraged to secure their shirt as soon as possible. After the weekend shirts will be available for purchase online at www.rebelyell.live

Worthing FC Supporters Association are a fan-led group that raise funds to support projects around the club, as well as build strong relationships with supporters and Worthing FC. Through annual memberships, 50/50 matchday draws, volunteers, fundraisers and live commentary, podcasts and merchandise by Rebel Yell, they strive to give back to the fans of Worthing FC who have been so important for the club’s journey over the years.