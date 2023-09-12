How Bognor Regis City have followed in Hull City’s footsteps
The Rocks sealed a deal with MKM Building Supplies at the start of the Isthmian premier division campaign for the naming rights to the 140-year-old ground.
And two of the firm's directors, Peter Bird and Richard Hellen – from the newly opened Chichester branch – were on hand this week to run the rule over the signage that acknowledges the partnership.
Peter said: "We're delighted at the favourable response we have had to MKM Building Supplies sponsoring the club by way of the naming rights for Nyewood Lane, now the MKM Arena, and it's great to be associated with a club that is a huge part of the community and enjoys so much love from supporters."
Richard believes the partnership is mutually beneficial and is in line with the company's sponsorship within football -- Championship outfit Hull City play their home games at the MKM Stadium.
He said: "As a business we are proud to have such a flourishing association with Bognor Regis Town. We are all hoping the lads have a successful season and look forward to cheering them on throughout the course of the campaign!"
Simon Cook, general manager of the club, said he hoped that the one-year deal would be extended come the end of the season. He added: "As a club we are blessed with a number of very generous sponsors and partners and MKM Building Supplies obviously feature highly amongst those and we are very grateful for their support."
Carl Eld