How Bognor Regis Town FC’s home shirts will look in 2023-24

This is the home shirt Bognor Regis Town FC will run out in next season -- complete with the club's new sponsor Barfoots on the front.

The business won the right to adorn the green and white tops for the new Isthmian premier division campaign after winning the prize at the Nye Camp sponsors' draw last week.

More than 150 backers of Bognor Regis Town FC gathered at the Seasons events venue at Nyewood Lane to be in with a chance of winning the sponsorship and many other prizes besides.

And it was Barfoots – an award-winning, sustainable, global farming and food business with a base in Pagham – that came out as winners.

The new Rocks shirt with Barfoots as sponsor

After scooping the main prize, the company's social media account declared: "We’re so excited for this!"

Simon Cook, the club's general manager, said he was delighted that the draw was so well supported and said he looked forward to working with Barfoots throughout the course of the season.

He added: "To all the businesses and supporters who entered the draw we would like to place on record our sincere thanks. The support is vital for the club and we are eternally grateful to those who dug deep to back us.

