How Bognor Regis Town saw off Bexhill United to reach Sussex Senior Cup semis

Bognor Regis Town are through to the semi finals of the Sussex Senior Cup after they put six goals past Bexhill United at Nyewood Lane.

A late consolation was the only response from the visitors after Dan Gifford, Nathan Odokonyero, Josh McCormick (2) and Calvin Davies all scored, along with an own goal by Jamie Thoroughgood.

It was the second round in a row in which the Rocks had hit six – they did the same at Eastbourne Borough in the last 16 – and they join Worthing and Brighton U21s in the last four, with one quarter-final still to be played.

It was 1-0 on 27 minutes. Sam De St Croix hit the ball off the crossbar following a corner. Odokonyero stopped it going out for a goal kick before he cut it across the area for Gifford to turn and shoot low into the net.

Bognor and Bexhill in SSC quarter-final action | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Bognor got their second goal as the rain came down at Nyewood Lane on 37 minutes. De St Croix received the ball on the right before whipping the ball towards the back post. Odokonyero was waiting unmarked before shooting and being denied – before it rebounded back to him to smash high into the net from close range. HT 2-0

Bexhill had their moments in attack but Bognor were still enjoying most of the possession.

Bognor's continued pressure paid off when they got their third goal on 63 minutes. A neat run and ball across the deck fom Isaac Olaniyan was searching for an outstretched Odokonyero but instead it was defender Thoroughgood who diverted it into his own net.

The Rocks made it 4-0 on 78 minutes. McCormick did well to compose himself to shoot low and in after good work from Tom Chalaye in the build-up.

Chalaye did well again to set up the fifth. A neat backheel set up Gifford and he played inside back to Chalaye who unselfishly laid it back for McCormick to shoot home on 82 minutes.

Bognor got their sixth on 87 minutes. Davies hit one from far on the right and it dipped inside the post and into the net.

Bexhill did not give up and Tom Vickers hit a rocket of a shot high just under the bar from 35 yards out in consolation.

The Rocks return to home league action on Saturday as they welcome Enfield Town to Nyewood Lane.