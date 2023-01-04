Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are 9/4 to go down this season with SKyBet.

How bookies see League Two relegation battle with Crawley Town in five-horse fight with Colchester United, Hartlepool United, Rochdale and Gillingham - gallery

Crawley Town are without a win in four and still have plenty of work to do.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

The Reds are currently six points clear of the drop zone and need a couple of quick wins to give themselves real breathing space.

League sponsors SkyBet believe they are now involved in a five horse race to avoid the National League.

Here are the full relegation odds from league sponsor SkyBet.

1. AFC Wimbledon

250/1

Photo: Clive Rose

2. Grimsby Town

200/1

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Newport County

33/1

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Crewe Alexandra

14/1

Photo: Clive Rose

