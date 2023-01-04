How bookies see League Two relegation battle with Crawley Town in five-horse fight with Colchester United, Hartlepool United, Rochdale and Gillingham - gallery
Crawley Town are without a win in four and still have plenty of work to do.
The Reds are currently six points clear of the drop zone and need a couple of quick wins to give themselves real breathing space.
League sponsors SkyBet believe they are now involved in a five horse race to avoid the National League.
Let us know your thoughts on what Town need to do to improve results via our social media channels.
Get all your latest Town news, here.
Page 1 of 3