Crawley’s historic visit to the home of football ended in jubilation as they comfortably beat Crewe in the League Two play-off final.

The Reds reached League One for the first time since 2015 thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly.

Here’s what the players said, in their post-match interviews with Sky Sports.

Club top scorer Danilo Orsi, who opened the scoring with a sublime goal, said:"I don't think there's any words to describe it.

"We were underdogs at the start of the season and to finally come away to say we've won the play-offs is an amazing feeling.

"I've had a good season this year and it's thanks to the coaches and the rest of the players. We play football like that everyday, all day.

"The manager and the players have given me so much confidence and to top it off with a play-off win, I couldn't imagine.”

Liam Kelly picked up his third successive man of the match award, having lost his two previous play-off finals and was part of the Rochdale team relegated to the National League last season.

The midfielder said: "It's what you dream about as a kid, seeing all the Premier League players. It doesn't feel real yet. It will take a while to sink in.

"It's every kid’s dream to win at Wembley and then to score as well. It's a day I'll never forget and I can say it's the best day of my life so far.

"Scott Lindsey is the reason we are going up. He brought in a lot of new faces in the summer and from day one in preseason, he's been the catalyst to why we've done so well.

"The work he's put in and the coaching staff. Fair play to the players for buying into it. Big thanks to the gaffer.”

Dion Conroy has been a crucial cog in the Reds defence this season but it was his defence splitting pass that led to the second goal on Sunday.

The former Chelsea man said: "We were favourites to get relegated this season so to do what we've done is simply outstanding.

"The boys have worked so hard from the start of pre-season to today. Everyone deserves it, the fans deserve it.

"We knew all season how good we were. We knew if we turn up on the day, we can do that to anyone so we had no doubt.

"To perform how we did today is the cherry on top."

Corey Addai made a starring role in Crawley’s promotion, with two clean sheets in the play-offs and he saved a penalty at MK Dons.

The goalkeeper was involved in a huge second half moment when he was judged to have brought down Christopher Long in the box – but VAR overturned the penalty call as he won the ball first.

The former Arsenal youth star said: “I was 100 per cent sure [the penalty would be overturned]. I knew I didn’t touch him.

"I stood my ground, one v one and made him make a decision. I managed to get their first. First time we had VAR this season so it was a good thing [it was there].”

On promotion, he added: “I can’t put it into words. We’ve been brilliant all season. The way we play and do everything is brilliant at the club. We thoroughly deserve it. Hopefully we can enjoy the summer now.”

Jay Williams played in National League North last season. The defender left Banbury United to join Brackley Town but, without playing a game, Scott Lindsey brought the defender to Crawley.

"He did me a favour, didn’t he?” Williams told TV cameras in the dressing room, with wild, champagne celebrations acting as the back-drop.

"It was something quite unexpected. You wouldn’t think that would happen but you never know. Luckily I’ve come here and we’ve been promoted. I’m happy for everyone, you can see how much it means to everybody.

“It’s incredible. We were wrote off at the start of the season. We showed everyone [they were wrong]. It’s an unbelievable feeling for everyone involved.

"It’s come from hard work and believing in what the manager has told us to do. We bought into it and it’s paid off.

"I’m excited [for League One]. We’ll have a break and then it’s back to work.”

1 . Crawley seal promotion with Wembley win Number nine Danilo Orsi celebrates with his teammates after opening the scoring for Crawley Town against Crewe at Wembley. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

2 . Crawley seal promotion with Wembley win Goalkeeper Corey Addai celebrates with defending Laurence Maguire after keeping a clean sheet at Wembley Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

3 . Crawley seal promotion with Wembley win A goal and an assist at Wembley for Liam Kelly earned him a third successive man of the match award in the play-offs. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football