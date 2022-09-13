A day after signing on loan for Crawley’s 2022/23 season, Tom Fellows and Caleb Chukwuemeka both featured against Salford City as the Reds earned well fought point.

Almost a week after their debuts, their new manager, Kevin Betsy, talking before the postponed game with Gillingham, said: “They’re talented young men who’ve settled in very well. We fought hard to get them to the club so credit to the recruitment team because they’ve got lots of potential which we’ve already seen.”

Fellows is on loan from West Bromwich Albion at the age of 19 as an exciting right-winger. Last season, he made his senior debut for the Baggies against Arsenal in the Caraboa Cup.

Caleb Chukwuemeka and Tom Fellows joined Crawley Town on loan on Tranfser Deadline Day

“Tom had an outstanding debut,” said Betsy after starting Fellows last weekend. “Now let’s kick on and do more because he’s got loads more in his game.”

When asked about Chukwuemwka, Betsy said, “He’ll be a real asset to us. He’s playing catch up with fitness at the moment but when he’s ready, he’s got a really good chance of starting on Saturday.”

“They’ve got fantastic characters with great ability,” aaid first team midfielder, Jake Hessenthaler on the pairing.

Crawley’s squad is constantly changing with injuries, frequent fixtures and a busy transfer window.

As the club look to get their first league win of the season tongiht (Tuesday, September 13) against Stockport County at home, their newest arrivals could make their Broadfield Stadium debuts.