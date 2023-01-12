Crawley Town have been rather inconsistent at home this season.

The Reds have lost half of their home matches but, thanks to just one draw, they have still won plenty of matches at the same time.

It leaves them with 16 points from 12 games and knocking they need to become harder to beat on home turf.

They face Doncaster Rovers at home this Saturday, a team who are also struggle to find a level of consistency.

But how does that record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

1. Stevenage - 34pts 13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34

2. Leyton Orient - 32pts 13 10 2 1 20:4 16 32

3. Sutton United - 26pts 13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26

4. Barrow - 25pts 13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25