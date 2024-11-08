How Eastbourne Borough hit goalscoring form to go clear at top of National South

Two games, two wins – and nine goals scored by Eastbourne Borough. Here’s the lowdown on a week which ended with the Sports three points clear at the top of National League South.

Hemel Hempstead Town 1 Eastbourne Borough 5

A bright start, a couple of lapses before the break, and a devastating second-half performance saw the Sports to the top of the National South table.

Hemel Hempstead had been early-season league leaders, but their current form is miserable, and even the home side’s 2-1 interval lead gave them no more than false hope, as merciless Borough moved up through the gears.

Striker George Alexander had given the Sports a second-minute lead, but as the first half swayed to and fro, the Tudors struck twice before the break – pouncing on defensive hesitation and clumsiness which was certainly not in manager Adam Murray’s pre-match briefing. The half-time discussion in the visitors’ dressing room was no vicarage tea party – but it provoked the right response.

Three goals in twelve sublime minutes – from Brayden Johnson, Freddie Carter and that man Alexander – left the home defenders looking as portly as a Tudor monarch. And at 4-2 Borough were in simply majestic shape.

And fittingly Alexander struck the final blow to complete his hat-trick.

Eastbourne Borough 4 Welling United 1

Fizzing fireworks, showers of sparks, and a few loud bangs. And that was just outside the ground: a Bonfire Night backdrop across Langney and beyond.

Admission for a fiver – a canny decision by the Borough hierarchy – ensured a pretty good attendance of just under 1200, and the entertainment was grand. Visitors Welling United are low in the table but they are no mugs, and they know how to battle. Would Borough have a firewall to breach?

Well, actually it was the Wings who made a lightning start. From the kick-off, a tussle on half-way saw Borough lose possession, and – aided by a possible unpunished foul – the visitors streaked away down their left flank, for TJ Bramble to reach the goalline and arrow in towards the Borough near post, where Anointed Chukwu whacked it into the net. Just 46 seconds played, and Borough a goal down.

The Sports, furious with themselves, effectively just started again. Their current success is based on two qualities: patterns of play, and pace. In a vigorous and entertaining first half, they were frequently racing through midfield. outpacing Welling’s midfield and stretching their back line.

On just eight minutes, they thought they were level: Freddie Carter swung in a perfect ball for CJ Clarke to volley home – but the offside flag of doom was raised. Then veteran defender Dave Winfield earned a yellow card for stopping flying winger Yahya Bamba: an unfair contest, really.

Brayden Johnson perfectly played in Alexander, who fired fractionally wide, and on the half-hour the home side won three successive corners – but Welling would not wilt.

Just last month, Eastbourne had grabbed all three points at Park View Road, with a very early goal, But if the visitors were mentally shaping for a mirror-image revenge result, they were about to be disappointed – and demolished.

The Sports piled on pressure from the restart, and on 50 minutes they were level, when Wings keeper Jordan Gillmore managed only a total fumble at his near post, from an inswinging corner, and conceded an own goal.

And three minutes later Borough were ahead, when the outstanding Carter delivered a lovely ball into Michael Klass, who chest-controlled and drilled into the bottom corner. 2-1 ahead, and the home side never looked back.

Their third goal was a sweetly executed free-kick, played into Alexander behind the defensive wall and finished triumphantly by the in-form striker. Goal of the Season? Start your mental short list now…

…but hold on: just minutes later Alexander had claimed another. Carter’s lovely ball in was perfectly controlled and laid off by Moussa Diarra – with the sort of skill-set centre-halves are surely not expected to possess! – for that man Alexander to crash in a superb fourth goal. It was the sixth successive match in which George has found the net.

No further drama; but no need, really. The Wings had been grounded, and the Sports’ confidence was soaring like those rockets over Langney. Whizz bang, and catch us if you dare.

THE VIEW FROM THE PRESS BENCH

There were common strands in each of these two games. Good shape and teamwork, great energy, some glorious finishing. And, most important, a belief in the process.

We have seen a range of qualities from Murray’s teams – including a growing ability to dig deep when needed, and to shut down opponents.

But if, as we sometimes say, there are two halves to a football match – the times when you’re defending and the spells when you’re in possession – then this match was clear proof of the latter. The Sports are learning to play to Adam’s patterns: to “transition” through midfield at blistering pace. Fine margins, and the right sort of risk-taking in the right areas. The confidence, the trust in each other, and that instinctive understanding of each other’s movement. It is all coming together, and it’s just a tiny bit frightening.

THE VIEW FROM THE GAFFER

Adam Murray said: “After such an early goal, we felt it was only a matter of time before we scored. And the boys really just did what they have been doing in the last few weeks. The mentality was great. I’m probably boring everyone with the word mind-set, but it’s about habits, about reaching the same levels every day. The fitness department, the analysis department, the coaching department, and the players just the same: we keep raising levels. If you reach the point where you think yes, we’ve cracked it – that’s when you get kicked in the teeth.

“It’s a really busy month and we’re off to Chippenham for another tough challenge. We can use the strength of the squad and we will prepare totally. You don’t just win, you have to understand why we are winning! Thank you once again to the fans, who were right behind us – especially at 0-1, and who keep pushing us forward!”