Tommy Block says fan power played a part in his decision to return to Bognor Regis Town in the summer ahead of the new Isthmian premier division campaign.

Block, 24, switched to the Rocks from Dartford for his second spell with the Nyewood Lane outfit and says his experience at the club first time around played a big part in returning.

Block started his career in academy football and featured as a youth player for Brighton, Havant & Waterlooville and Woking before joining the Rocks.

He left the Nye Camp in 2019 to sign for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and after 18 months in Scotland, he moved to Woking.

Tommy Block in his previous Rocks stint | Picture: Tommy McMillan

The versatile Block joined Hampton & Richmond in 2022 before joining the Darts, who were relegated last season from the National League South to the Isthmian premier division.

And as manager Robbie Blake gets his squad in shape for their first pre-season friendly to open the new stand at Littlehampton Town on Sunday (July 7, 3pm), Block said: "It was a move that had to be done at this stage of my career. Bognor is home from home for me and that is a real advantage after all the travelling I've done in the past few seasons.

"I've kept in touch with all that has been going on at Bognor and been to a watch a few games and the supporters have always asked, 'when you coming back?' -- and for me that is a real compliment and definitely played a part in my thinking.

"Training has been really good under Robbie and Jamie Howell and I've already learned a lot about the structure we will play and certainly progressed in terms of physicality. I feel fit, am injury-free and really can't wait to get going.

"I suffered a relegation with Dartford last season and that hurt and I took it personally to be honest. Now at Bognor we need to improve on 10th spot from last season and the motivation is definitely there to do that."

Block, who can play in a number of positions including in the middle of the park and along the back four, says there is a positive vibe at the club and he is excited by the group of players that Blake has assembled.

The Rocks retained Spencer Spurway, Ryan Hall, Jasper Mather, Calvin Davies, Craig Robson, Harvey Whyte, Lucas Pattenden, Ben Anderson, Dan Gifford and Matt Burgess -- and Tommy-Lee Higgs could be in the reckoning too. Add to that, playmaker Doug Tuck has re-joined the club from Horsham.

Block adds that he is looking forward to the clutch of upcoming pre-season friendlies to help Bognor to gel as a team.

He added: "In training the lads have looked quality and worked really hard and now we need matches to make the next step with an eye on the start of the league season."

Meanwhile, it is understood that Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will bring a full first-team squad to Bognor for a showpiece friendly on July 20.