Following the success of Hastings United FC’s Inclusive and Disability adults programme, which began in 2022, the club are reinforcing their commitment to the communities of Hastings and Rother.

They’re launching a new youth disability section as part of HUFC’s successful academy.

James Hopkins, Disability Lead, said: “This is our passion: community engagement, wellbeing and most importantly - Inclusion for all in football.”

Session Details: Bexhill Leisure Centre Sports Hall; Tuesdays, 5pm-6pm; every week throughout the year. Ages 11-15 (youth section) and 5-10 (FA Comets session).

Meet the first disability and inclusion team in Hastings United’s history – just one of a number of schemes under the club’s commitment to making sure football is for everyone

Sessions will be conducted by qualified coaches (UEFA B- L1 coaching) and are designed to develop skills, confidence, and foster a passion for football among all children.

They will be forming teams to compete in the Sussex Disability Football League monthly for those who wish to participate and compete.

The club are seeking additional sponsors for our new youth disability project.

Your support will be invaluable.

For further information, please contact James Hopkins at [email protected]

SUMMER SESSIONS

Meanwhile, Hastings United FC say they are delighted to be working with Crossland and Morton Training to deliver a five-week summer holiday programme taking place at The Pilot Field.

It offers local families free football coaching sessions and healthy lifestyle workshops.

Children will take part in coaching sessions developing confidence and competency with qualified Hasting United coaches.

While the children learn, parents take part in a healthy lifestyles workshop to support their child’s development and wellbeing.

Sessions started this week and run for five weeks.

Children must be between the ages of six and ten and all children must be accompanied.

Register you and your child for five free sessions in the summer holidays by contacting [email protected]