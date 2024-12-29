How Hastings United won crucial Isthmian premier clash at Bognor Regis Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United took the points in an Isthmian premier relegation scrap at Nyewood Lane with a single shot and goal by Tommie Fagg.

The defeat – their second of Christmas week – left the Rocks still rooted to the bottom of the table and needing a sharp upturn in fortunes in the new year.

Siya Ligendza strayed offside early on for the hosts after a cagey opening to the game. Calvin Davies had to head clear a long throw by Fagg for the visitors in the 4th minute.

A sixth minute free-kick was won by Dan Gifford and Davies' ball in was headed away. Then Ryan Hall had to rush out of the Rocks goal to hack a through ball away. Fin Chapman went to ground in the Bognor penalty area on 11 minutes but the referee waved away Hastings’ claims for a spot kick. A 14th minute corner by Matt Burgess spun high into the Hastings box but Matthew Kerbey was there to gather it.

Davide Rodari shot wide under pressure from Hall but the referee pointed to the spot. Davies went into the book and Rodari smashed the ball against the post, leaving the game goalless. A Spencer Spurway cross met the foot of new Rocks recruit Dion Jarvis and he was clattered in the box – a corner was awarded. Burgess' delivery was straight at Kerbey in the air. Spurway received a swift pass down the right before cutting inside and forcing a decent save from Kerbey on 28 minutes in Bognor's best move. Jasper Mather was causing problems on the left and squared to Burgess, but he put his chance over the bar on 30 minutes. Spurway did well to make his way into a shooting position but fired it over the bar. Harvey Whyte went into the book on 42 minutes. Whyte found Burgess with a pass down the right before he swung in a cross for Ligendza but he didn't get enough on his header on 44 minutes. Bognor conceded from a set-piece on 50 minutes. The ball was swung in by Ben Wells behind the Bognor defence and it was Fagg who converted it at the back post for the visitors. Fagg went into the book for a clash with Ligendza on 54 minutes, rather harshly. Spurway tried to find Ligendza but Kerbey got there first.

Tommy-Lee Higgs replaced Whyte on 58 minutes for the Rocks and Higgs had a chance soon after, firing high and wide. Higgs fired another long range effort along the deck but it was saved by Kerbey on 62 minutes. United’s George Walker went into the book for time-wasting on 67 minutes.

Ligendza latched on to a long ball and tried his luck from long distance but it was straight at the goalkeeper.

Davies hit a long-range free-kick from the left to the back post and Jarvis headed it at goal but it was a comfortable save by Kerbey. Jarvis went into the book for a late challenge before Preston Woolston replaced Mather on 75 minutes. A late inswinging corner to the back post by Davies was searching for Ligendza and Jarvis but despite Kerbey falling over, he ended up with it in his hands on the deck in a lucky moment. Higgs' corner kick found Woolston and his low driven effort was deflected off the line. Then another cross by Higgs was headed by Jarvis but it was well stopped by Kerbey. Ligendza was fouled by Tom Howard as he was pulled back when he was set through on goal and he went into the book. But the ball into the box was headed away with Legendza threatening. The Rocks welcome Chichester City to Nyewood Lane on New Year's Day, when Hastings visit Folkestone.