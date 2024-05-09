How Hastings United’s players rated in the Sussex Senior Cup final loss to Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It wasn’t Hastings United’s night at the Amex Stadium as they were beaten 3-0 by Horsham.

Horsham took an early lead in the seventh minute courtesy of a curled effort from Reece Myles-Meekums which left Hastings United goalkeeper Charlie Grainger no chance. Horsham took full control of the cup final in the 33rd minute when Shamir Fenelon comfortably nodded in the second from close range.

Daniel Ajakaiye added the third for Horsham when he slid his effort past Grainger to guarantee Horsham the win.

Davide Rodari and James Hammond challenge for the ball | Picture: Scott White

Here are my Hastings United player ratings:

Charlie Grainger (GK)-6- He was not faced with many shots but when he was he comfortably saved them. Grainger couldn’t have done much more for the three goals that were conceded. His only error came when Myles-Meekums dribbled round him easily which left the goal open but nothing came from this. Overall a sound performance.

Jamal Lubanga- 5- The young left back had a good battle with Lucas Rodrigues with both players leaving their mark on the other. He looked mostly comfortable on the ball but was physically beaten in the air on multiple occasions. Lubanga picked up a yellow card for a necessary shirt pull to prevent a Horsham attack and was replaced in the 72nd minute.

Davide Rodari- 5- Rodari was left chasing scraps with no real efforts ever becoming available for the former Crawley Town man. When on the ball it was clear the threat he held with some good touches.He also picked up a yellow card for a reckless challenge.

Sam Adams- 5-Held a small threat going forward with a potential chance when he could have shot earlier. A very good tackler but overall just a little bit off the pace compared to the Horsham midfield.

John Ufuah-7- He was kept quiet in the first half which meant he was unable to show the skill he possessed but in the second half was a constant threat down the left hand side and was the main creator for Hastings. He had two good crosses with one looking like a shot which was United’s most dangerous effort of the game.

Tommie Fagg-6- The right-sided midfielder had a solid all round performance. However he did misplace a few passes and was beaten at the back post for the second goal. Could have got on the scoresheet with a headed effort which went over the crossbar.

JJ Walker-6- the scoreline could have been a lot more without hm in the heart of defence with two good challenges to deny Horsham almost guaranteed goals. He was dribbled past too easily for the third goal but did not do too much else wrong.

Adam Lovatt ©-4- Struggled and not anywhere near his best The Horsham midfield outran him with the midfielder a few steps behind. He did make a few good challenges but it will be a game he would like to forget.

Freddie Legg-6- He made a few good dribbles on the right hand side which created crossing opportunities. He looked like he could have made something happen but it just wasn’t Hastings United’s night. Defensively he cleared a goal scoring opportunity off the line.

Jordy Mongoy-4- He was kept quiet all game and was one step behind the Horsham defence but when on the ball he could have made something happen.

Sam Gale-4- Did not do too much wrong. The first goal came from down his side but he could have done nothing to prevent it. Picked up a yellow card for a late challenge to stop a counter attack

Subs

Nikolai Krokhin

Ansu Janneh- 5-Looked like he could have made something happen when he came on in the 72nd minute and brought a little bit of energy that Hastings needed.

Will Harley- 4- Came on in the 72nd minute but did not do anything to stand out.

Joe Clifford N/A