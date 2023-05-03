Edit Account-Sign Out
How Haywards Heath Town’s season ended in tears – and what now for Blues?

Haywards Heath Town are facing at least a season at step five of the non-league pyramid after blowing their chances of Isthmian League survival in a dramatic play-off match.

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd May 2023, 07:55 BST

Jay Lovett’s side hosted Essex Senior League runners-up at the Hanbury on Saturday in a step four/five play-off.

It followed their final placing of 18th at the end of an inconsistent Isthmian south east season, which left them as one of two clubs facing the play-offs.

Against Redbridge, in front of a large crowd on a sunny afternoon, things were going well – then went very wrong.

Haywards Heath take the game to Redbridge | Picture: Ray TurnerHaywards Heath take the game to Redbridge | Picture: Ray Turner
Haywards Heath take the game to Redbridge | Picture: Ray Turner

Richard Pingling put the Blues ahead after 13 minutes and Alex Laing doubled the lead from the penalty spot 20 minutes later.

But Redbridge were not done and when Jerrold Cobblah pulled one back four minutes into the second half, nerves started jangling.

Both sides had chances to get the all-important next goal but on 71 minutes, Cobblah levelled and it was anyone’s game.

The home faithful’s worst fears were confirmed when Solomon Ogunwomoju put the visitors ahead with nine minutes left – and Heath could find no reply.

The club tweeted: “Whilst the result wasn’t the one we had hoped for, a huge thank you has to go out to you, the fans, for all your brilliant support this season. We will bounce back, and we need you there for the journey next season.”

Heath are likely to be in the SCFL premier for 2023-24, though league placements have yet to be confirmed.

