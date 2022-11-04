The Rooks are unbeaten in five in all competitions, most recently a win on penalties at Chesham in the first round of the FA Trophy last Saturday and a 1-1 Isthmian premier draw at home to Aveley in midweek.

Russell was quick to say there was still work to do for his squad. “We have played a lot of top sides and have bossed the games – we just don’t convert possession into goals. It is just about fine tuning the things we need to fine tune.” he said.

“We are five games unbeaten. There’s loads of positives. It is about shaping our tools in the final third. Once we do that, I think we can go on a big run – and the squad is capable of that.”

Lewes battle with Aveley at the Dripping Pan on Tuesday night - it finished 1-1 | Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks drew 2-2 in 90 minutes at Chesham thanks to Tom Champion and Jamie Mascoll's goals, then won 3-1 in the shootout. They have been drawn at home to Bognor in round two on November 19.

Russell told his players before the shootout not to fear losing. “I always feel it is important as a leadership group to remove the fear of failure and relax. Any player at this level can put the ball in the net. When there is pressure involved people tighten up and that is when penalties are missed.

“I sort of said I was fine with not winning the shootout. Don’t fear failure. If we lose, we lose. There’s no dramas.” Russell said.

Goalkeeper Lewis Carey made some game-winning saves during the shootout.

Russell said: “He’s important to the way we play. I am managing better because of him and subsequently he is playing better. I think he is one of the best goalkeepers in the league.”

Lewes have had a hectic schedule recently and a Sussex Senior Cup tie at home to Worthing is now another one to slot in.

The schedule may be a factor in causing injuries to important players such as Deon Moore ,who Russell said was likely to be out for ‘two to three weeks’. “We have around nine games in November – we just need to get our heads down and crack on.”