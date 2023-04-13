Lewes FC produced one of their best performances of the season to record a 4-1 win at Bognor on Easter Monday, despite being reduced to ten men inside the first 15 minutes.

Tony Russell made two changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Herne Bay on Good Friday, with Bradley Pritchard and Deon Moore replacing Will Salmon and Jayden Davis in the starting line-up.

Lewes made the best possible start by taking the lead after just two minutes, Ryan Gondoh intercepting a loose pass at the back before finishing past Matt Rowley into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rooks doubled their lead on eight minutes as a Moore cross from the left was only half-cleared by Danny Howick, and Gondoh steered the loose ball beyond Rowley to send the impressive contingent of travelling fans into raptures.

Ryan Gondoh and his Lews team-mates celebrate with the Rooks faithful after his second in the 4-1 win at Bognor | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes’ task was made more difficult after 13 minutes when Moore was shown a straight red card for retaliating after a strong challenge from Calvin Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Rooks continued to control the game and create the better chances.

A superb last-ditch challenge from Cameron Black prevented Joe Taylor from adding a third goal when clean through.

Razz Coleman De-Graft was the next player to go close, just missing the target with a powerful 30-yard free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor went even closer minutes later, winning the ball back midway inside the Bognor half and spotting Rowley off his line before seeing his attempted lob just wide.

After being second best for long periods of the first half, the hosts started the second brightly and pulled a goal back within three minutes of the restart, Nathan Odokonyero controlling a long ball forward before finishing emphatically into the bottom corner.

Lewes could have been forgiven for sitting back and trying to protect their lead at this stage, but they remained on the front foot and continued to look for more goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They scored a third goal just before the hour mark, Taylor seeing a volley from a Gondoh cross saved by Rowley before regaining possession and beating the goalkeeper at his near post.

The travelling fans were in full voice and it took a fine save from Rowley to keep the hosts in the game, as he turned a De-Graft free-kick round the post.

The resulting corner, also taken by De-Graft, hit the arm of Harvey Whyte, leaving the referee to point to the spot. Taylor sent Rowley the wrong way to make it 4-1 on 67 minutes.

The previously untroubled Lewis Carey had to be alert to deny Odokonyero a second goal with a smart save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes saw out the closing stages comfortably and came close to adding a fifth late on, Tyrique Hyde forcing Rowley into action at his near post after latching on to a Rhys Murrell-Williamson pass.