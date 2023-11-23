Burgess Hill Town FC have announced under-18s manager Gary Mansell has been promoted to first team assistant under manager Dean Cox.

Mansell has enjoyed a successful period with the under-18s culminating in a fantastic FA Youth Cup run that saw them face off against League One opposition Stevenage. Holding a UEFA A licence coaching badge Mansell has worked for the club for several years, developing a youth pathway that has seen many players join up with the first team squad.

The most recent of these was forward Alex Brewer. Manager Cox, speaking just after the Stevenage game on any players that stood out, said: “Alex Brewer is a big, tall striker who on that night I liked the look of him, we knew about him already.”

Just a week later Brewer officially signed his first team forms. With Mansell’s knowledge of the youth team, Hill fans will hope to see even more young players given a chance to show their ability in the first team squad.

Gary Mansell is the new No2 to Dean Cox at Burgess Hill Town | Picture courtesy of BHTFC

Mansell will continue to work with the under-18s alongside Adie Clayton, but as assistant manager will “give more tactical and technical support to the first team2 according to the club. Will Hendon will support Cox and Mansell as first team coach with Ross Ball and Steve Carlberg continuing in their roles respectively.

Cox spoke further on Mansell’s success with the under-18s, players he would like to introduce to the first team and his delight at the appointment.

"Gary Mansell’s done a brilliant job with the under eighteens and obviously the likes of Joe Overy, Harry Lawson Dylan Hurst – they’ve all trained with us quite regularly and we want to introduce them slowly to the first team.

“I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to the progress of the 18s with one eye on getting them involved with us, it’s great for the club and all credit to the coaching team.

“I am very pleased Gary has accepted my offer he will further strengthen the management team moving forward, he has done a fantastic job with our Under 18’s and is very keen to implement his success with us moving forward.”

Mansell was previously interim first team manager of the club before Cox’s appointment in April, here’s what the new assistant manager had to say on his new role.

“A big thank you to Dean and the clubs board for the opportunity to join the senior team set up. It’s been a good couple of years for our U18s which has given me the platform to develop as a coach. A talent pool that we will look to hopefully utilise once settled in.

