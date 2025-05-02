How Millwall and Fulham could soon be opposition for Bognor Regis Town Women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis Town’s women's team are on the brink of promotion -- and if the Rockettes go up they can look forward to coming up against teams such as Millwall and Fulham.

Manager Billy Bromley’s side have gone from battling relegation last season to fighting for the league this campaign and they picked up another fine 4-1 win in last Sunday’s game at Three Bridges thanks to a brace from Kate Delillis and strikes from Molly Thorns and Rhiannon Hambleton,

Now they go into the final game of the season knowing a victory will secure them promotion from the London & South East Regional Women’s League Division 1 South and ensure they play their football in the London South East Premier League next term.

The Rockettes are away to Aylesford this Sunday (4th May). The two teams met recently with the Kent title rivals winning 3-2 – Bognor’s only league defeat of the campaign – giving them a two-point advantage at the top; and with only one team gaining promotion it all comes down to Sunday’s game.

The Rockettes in action in the first game v Aylesford | Picture: David Richardson

Chairwoman Hannah Comins and husband Jon, the club’s treasurer, from sponsors Rapunzel Me hair salon, are urging supporters to get behind the team. Jon said: “We really would appreciate lots of supporters to come along on Sunday and make it feel like a home game for the team.

“This season has been an incredible success on and off the pitch for the Rockettes and it would be incredible to finish it on a high by winning the league.”

Details of Sunday’s game: 3:30 kick-off. Aylesford Recreation Ground, Forstal Road ME20 7AU.