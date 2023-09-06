BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Crawley Town’s squad is now said to be worth £2.08m.Crawley Town’s squad is now said to be worth £2.08m.
Crawley Town’s squad is now said to be worth £2.08m.

How much Crawley Town's squad is said to be worth after the closure of the transfer window and how it compares to Harrogate Town, Forest Green Rovers, Colchester United, Walsall and Swindon Town - picture gallery

Crawley Town’s squad is now said to be worth £2.08m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the Reds’ squad has decreased in value by 16.4 per cent.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £5.94m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website. Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

£5.94m (-2.1%)

1. Stockport County

£5.94m (-2.1%) Photo: Paul Harding

£5.88 (+30.3%)

2. Forest Green Rovers

£5.88 (+30.3%) Photo: Dan Istitene

£5.41m (+17.7%)

3. MK Dons

£5.41m (+17.7%) Photo: Pete Norton

£4.79m (+12%)

4. Salford City

£4.79m (+12%) Photo: Jess Hornby

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate Town