Crawley Town’s squad is now said to be worth £2.08m.

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the Reds’ squad has decreased in value by 16.4 per cent.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £5.94m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website. Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

1 . Stockport County £5.94m (-2.1%) Photo: Paul Harding

2 . Forest Green Rovers £5.88 (+30.3%) Photo: Dan Istitene

3 . MK Dons £5.41m (+17.7%) Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Salford City £4.79m (+12%) Photo: Jess Hornby