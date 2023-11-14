BREAKING
Crawley Town's squad is said to be worth just £2.12m
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:17 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, suggesting the Reds are getting excellent value from their players.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £6.27m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

£1.31m

1. Notts County

£1.31m Photo: Marc Atkins

£2.12m

2. Crawley Town

£2.12m Photo: Mike Hewitt

£2.42m

3. Accrington Stanley

£2.42m Photo: Naomi Baker

£2.81m

4. Barrow

£2.81m Photo: Pete Norton

