Crawley Town's squad value has decreased by 32% according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

How much every League Two squad is said to be worth and how Crawley Town compare to Harrogate Town, Colchester United,, Newport County, Barrow and AFC Wimbledon - picture gallery

Crawley Town’s squad is now said to be worth £2.36m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 07:24 BST

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the Reds’ squad has decreased in value by 32.1%.

Relegated MK Dons are side to have the most valuable squad at £4.89m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here.

No value given

1. Wrexham

No value given Photo: Jan Kruger

£970,000

2. Notts County

£970,000 Photo: Eddie Keogh

£2.19m (-25.5%)

3. Sutton United

£2.19m (-25.5%) Photo: Clive Mason

£2.23m (-14%)

4. Newport County

£2.23m (-14%) Photo: David Rogers

