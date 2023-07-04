How much every League Two squad is said to be worth and how Crawley Town compare to Harrogate Town, Colchester United,, Newport County, Barrow and AFC Wimbledon - picture gallery
Crawley Town’s squad is now said to be worth £2.36m.
That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the Reds’ squad has decreased in value by 32.1%.
Relegated MK Dons are side to have the most valuable squad at £4.89m.
Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.
