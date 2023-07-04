NationalWorldTV
The value of the Brighton and Hove Albion squad has shot up by 34.9 per cent, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

How much the Brighton and Hove Albion squad is said to be worth and how that compares to Crystal Palace, Brentford, Aston Villa, Fulham and Wolves - picture gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad is said to be worth £402.43.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST

That is according to industry website www.transfermarkt.co.uk which claims the squad value has shot up by a whopping 34.9 per cent following an impressive season last year.

It pales into insignificance compared to the suggested value of Champions League winners Man City, valued at a staggering £1.02bn.

But how does the value of the Seagulls squad compare to the teams that are around them in the table?

Here is the suggested value of each Premier League squad.

£1.02bn (+12.8%)

1. Manchester City

£1.02bn (+12.8%) Photo: FRANCK FIFE

£940m (+17%)

2. Arsenal

£940m (+17%) Photo: David Price

£816.96m (-6.4%)

3. Chelsea

£816.96m (-6.4%) Photo: Warren Little

£728.63m (-3.4%)

4. Liverpool

£728.63m (-3.4%) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

