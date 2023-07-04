Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad is said to be worth £402.43.

That is according to industry website www.transfermarkt.co.uk which claims the squad value has shot up by a whopping 34.9 per cent following an impressive season last year.

It pales into insignificance compared to the suggested value of Champions League winners Man City, valued at a staggering £1.02bn.

But how does the value of the Seagulls squad compare to the teams that are around them in the table?

Here is the suggested value of each Premier League squad.

1 . Manchester City £1.02bn (+12.8%) Photo: FRANCK FIFE

2 . Arsenal £940m (+17%) Photo: David Price

3 . Chelsea £816.96m (-6.4%) Photo: Warren Little

4 . Liverpool £728.63m (-3.4%) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst