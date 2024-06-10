The Reds will rub shoulders with a number of former top flight sides, including Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Reading, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

It also promises to be a tough season ahead as Town fight to show they are not in League One to just make up the numbers.

But how will they do next season? Here we look at the predicted League One table, with finishing positions based on each side’s odds with SkyBet to win the league.

Let us know how you think Town will do, via our social media channels.

Get more Reds news, here.

1 . Birmingham City 3/1 Photo: Cameron Smith

2 . Huddersfield Town 8/1 Photo: Ashley Allen

3 . Rotherham United 9/1 Photo: George Wood