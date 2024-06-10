Crawley Town face a big battle ahead as they square off against some big clubs.Crawley Town face a big battle ahead as they square off against some big clubs.
Crawley Town face a big battle ahead as they square off against some big clubs.

How the 2024/25 League One table is predicted to look as summer rebuilds gather pace, including Crawley Town, Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers, Exeter City and Leyton Orient

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:59 BST
It will be Crawley Town’s biggest ever season.

The Reds will rub shoulders with a number of former top flight sides, including Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Reading, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

It also promises to be a tough season ahead as Town fight to show they are not in League One to just make up the numbers.

But how will they do next season? Here we look at the predicted League One table, with finishing positions based on each side’s odds with SkyBet to win the league.

Let us know how you think Town will do, via our social media channels.

Get more Reds news, here.

3/1

1. Birmingham City

3/1 Photo: Cameron Smith

8/1

2. Huddersfield Town

8/1 Photo: Ashley Allen

9/1

3. Rotherham United

9/1 Photo: George Wood

9/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

9/1 Photo: Michael Steele

