Sutton United are being given a 47 per cent chance of relegation.

Crawley Town are in for a comfortable season ahead, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT

The data – carried out by bookmakers BetVictor – believes the Reds are set for a lower mid-table finish with just a 1.9% of relegation.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Crawley will finish via our social media channels.

The supercomputer uses the match simulator to predict the outcomes of a full season's fixtures. The simulation is run 10,000 times, following which we calculate average standings and probabilities.

Win league: 87% Automatic promotion: 99.5 Play-off spot 0.5%

1. Stockport County - 97pts (+47)

Win league: 87% Automatic promotion: 99.5 Play-off spot 0.5% Photo: Matthew Peters

Win league: 20% Automatic promotion: 78.3% Play-off spot 18.9%

2. Mansfield Town - 84pts (+32)

Win league: 20% Automatic promotion: 78.3% Play-off spot 18.9% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 37.5% Play-off spot: 46.3%

3. Wrexham - 77pts (+16)

Win league: 1.2% Automatic promotion: 37.5% Play-off spot: 46.3% Photo: Chris Holloway

Win league: 0.8% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot 47.4%

4. Notts County - 76pts (+13)

Win league: 0.8% Automatic promotion: 28.8% Play-off spot 47.4% Photo: Jess Hornby

