How the final League Two table would have looked if only stoppage-time counted - and where Crawley Town, Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town, MK Dons, Colchester United and Harrogate Town woud have finished

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th May 2024, 10:24 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 12:33 BST
There’s nothing better then when your team scores an injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90 to the final whistle).

Tell us which your favourite ever injury-time goal is and why via our social media channels.

46 6 39 1 8:3 5 57

1. Crewe Alexandra

1. Crewe Alexandra
46 6 39 1 8:3 5 57

46 8 33 5 9:5 4 57

2. Crawley Town

2. Crawley Town
46 8 33 5 9:5 4 57

46 5 40 1 6:2 4 55

3. AFC Wimbledon

3. AFC Wimbledon
46 5 40 1 6:2 4 55

46 6 37 3 7:4 3 55

4. Salford City

4. Salford City
46 6 37 3 7:4 3 55

