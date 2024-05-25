We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season and who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Injury-time goals to win the Champions League for Manchester United against Bayern Munich will also live forever in the memory.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time had counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and cover minute 90 to the final whistle).

1 . Crewe Alexandra 46 6 39 1 8:3 5 57 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

2 . Crawley Town 46 8 33 5 9:5 4 57 Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . AFC Wimbledon 46 5 40 1 6:2 4 55 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo