Crawley Town won six times in 2023.

How the League Two table would look based only on 2023 results - and where Crawley Town, Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Harrogate Town, AFC Wimbledon and Colchester United sit - picture gallery

It was a tough old season for Crawley Town.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th May 2023, 05:57 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:21 BST

A slow start to the season left the Reds battling relegation for the vast majority of the season, with Town surviving by just three points.

But that form picked up when it needed with key results coming, no more so than victory at Hartlepool.

And if they can take some of the 2023 form into the 2023/24 season then the signs are there that things may be a little more comfortable for Town next season.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

You can the latest Town news here.

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45

1. Stockport County - 45pts

24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45 Photo: Naomi Baker

24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41

2. Gillingham - 41pts

24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41 Photo: Pete Norton

24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40

3. Bradford City - 40pts

24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40 Photo: Pete Norton

24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40

4. Salford City - 40pts

24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40 Photo: Alex Pantling

