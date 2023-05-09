It was a tough old season for Crawley Town.

A slow start to the season left the Reds battling relegation for the vast majority of the season, with Town surviving by just three points.

But that form picked up when it needed with key results coming, no more so than victory at Hartlepool.

And if they can take some of the 2023 form into the 2023/24 season then the signs are there that things may be a little more comfortable for Town next season.

Here’s how the League Two table would have looked based only on 2023 results. (Stats based on information provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

The top team may not surprise you but the second best team of the year certainly will.

You can the latest Town news here.

1 . Stockport County - 45pts 24 12 9 3 32:15 17 45 Photo: Naomi Baker

2 . Gillingham - 41pts 24 12 5 7 29:22 7 41 Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Bradford City - 40pts 24 10 10 4 34:22 12 40 Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Salford City - 40pts 24 12 4 8 44:34 10 40 Photo: Alex Pantling