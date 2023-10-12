Despite being the fourth tier of English football, League Two is home to some of the best stadiums in the football league, each beloved by their local communities.

They may come in all different shapes, sizes and volumes, but which League Two stadiums offer the best matchday experience for visiting fans?

To find out, Online sportsbook BetVictor has compiled data on 10 essential match-day factors from the 92 clubs that make up the Premier League & EFL to create its Fan Experience Rating. Here are the results for League Two, with each club rated out of 100.

MK Dons were ranked as having the worst atmosphere in the entire football league being the only team to score as low as 30. Their low score is down to poor turnout – with an average attendance of 8,462 in the 30,000-seater Stadium MK last season.

Despite the excellent facilities on offer and a league-leading view of the pitch, having both the league's most expensive tickets and poorest atmosphere meant MK Dons ended in 14th for League Two.

Bradford City scored 77.6 for their overall matchday experience, a score that not only puts them at the top of League Two but also places them in the top five in the Football League. Valley Parade is beloved by travelling fans for its steep-banked Kop, which provides a fantastic view of the pitch.

Reynolds-McElhenney-owned Wrexham failed to make the top ten for their matchday experience. The Racecourse ground came in 13th with an overall score of 63.41, putting them behind fellow promoted side Notts County, who scored 73.4.

Gillingham scored the lowest not only in League Two but also in the entire Football League for their matchday experience, with an overall total of 51.20. For travelling fans, the major issue is the temporary away end at Priestfield, which lacks cover and is surrounded by scaffolding.

1 . Valley Parade (Bradford City) - 77.6 Atmosphere: 70 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 60 Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Plough Lane (AFC Wimbledon) - 73.7 Atmosphere: 70 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70 Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS

3 . Meadow Lane (Notts County) - 73.4 Atmosphere: 60 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70 Photo: Pete Norton