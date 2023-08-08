BREAKING
Crawley Town picked up three big points on the opening day of the season.

How the opening day results have changed League Two's relegation picture and the new odds on Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Crewe Alexandra, Newport County and Morecambe - picture gallery

Crawley Town got their predicted relegation battle off to a great start on the opening day with victory over Bradford City.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:50 BST

League sponsor SkyBet now give the Reds a 7/2 chance of dropping into the National League next season.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Town will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds new here.

100/1

1. Wrexham

100/1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

80/1

2. Stockport County

80/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

66/1

3. Gillingham

66/1 Photo: Pete Norton

50/1

4. Notts County

50/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
