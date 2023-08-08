How the opening day results have changed League Two's relegation picture and the new odds on Crawley Town, Harrogate Town, Crewe Alexandra, Newport County and Morecambe - picture gallery
Crawley Town got their predicted relegation battle off to a great start on the opening day with victory over Bradford City.
League sponsor SkyBet now give the Reds a 7/2 chance of dropping into the National League next season.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Town will do via our social media channels.

