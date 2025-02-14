Bognor go to Canvey Island tomorrow searching for victory to create a platform on which to launch a renewed Isthmian premier division survival bid.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the rallying call from Rocks joint-boss Jamie Howell as the Rocks prepare to travel to Essex for yet another crucial league game. The Nyewood Lane outfit find themselves at the foot of the table and are 16 points from safety following the 3-0 loss to title contenders Billericay Town at home last Saturday.

Rocks have the worst goal difference in the division at -41 -- but until it is impossible for the club to beat the drop, the management remain hopeful that they can turn things round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howell, who took over from Robbie Blake at the end of last year alongside Michael Birmingham, said: "We will continue to fight for as long as we can and I think there has been some good signs lately.

Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell are still trying to plot a Great Rocks Escape

"In the Billericay game there were enough chances there for us to score goals and if you score goals you can win games. Once we've won one game then it’s about putting that momentum together.

"We need that consistency that we haven’t had. Once you have got that it gives you a fighting chance It can give you confidence that we can get out of this mess. It's not all doom and gloom from Birmy and myself. I think we have seen lots of good things.

"The support has been brilliant at home and away from the fans and we need that right to the very end if we are going to get out of it. We have got to keep going and I am not too despondent at this present moment because we are seeing lots of good things in training, and lots of good things in matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can keep that going and try to get that bit of luck nick a win and then get another we can see some optimism and hopefully we can get that on Saturday at Canvey Island and that will give us a good platform to move on from for the rest of the season."

Young midfielder Freddie Chester, 18, has joined the club along with Bailey Smith, 19. Formerly with Horndean, Worthing and Steyning Town, Chester is a local lad who came through the Rocks youth structure. Smith is a former Brighton academy winger, who has signed on dual registration forms from Worthing.