Huddersfield Town v Crawley Town team news: Strikers return from suspension to boost Reds squad

Crawley Town are looking for their first win in seven games as they travel to The John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

Reds are currently 11 points adrift of safety following their poor run, while Huddersfield are three points off a play-off place.

Rob Elliot needs something to go his way and hopefully the return of Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Tola Showunmi from suspension can inspire some attacking threat which has lacked in the last few games. Showunmi starts and Hepburn-Murphy is on the bench.

Jeremy Kelly is back in the starting line-up following his ankle injury while Josh Flint returns to the squad for the first time since October.

Louie Watson also starts.

Crawley Town: Wollacott, Barker (C), Mullarkey, Radcliffe, Kelly, Fraser, Watson, Camara, Swan, Doyle, Showunmi. Subs: Anderson, Hepburn-Murphy, Flint, Quitirna, John-Jules, Adeyemo.