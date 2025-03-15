Huddersfield Town v Crawley Town team news: Strikers return from suspension to boost Reds squad
Reds are currently 11 points adrift of safety following their poor run, while Huddersfield are three points off a play-off place.
Rob Elliot needs something to go his way and hopefully the return of Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Tola Showunmi from suspension can inspire some attacking threat which has lacked in the last few games. Showunmi starts and Hepburn-Murphy is on the bench.
Jeremy Kelly is back in the starting line-up following his ankle injury while Josh Flint returns to the squad for the first time since October.
Louie Watson also starts.
Crawley Town: Wollacott, Barker (C), Mullarkey, Radcliffe, Kelly, Fraser, Watson, Camara, Swan, Doyle, Showunmi. Subs: Anderson, Hepburn-Murphy, Flint, Quitirna, John-Jules, Adeyemo.