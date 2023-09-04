Huge all-Sussex clash leads list of FA Cup qualifying ties
And a match-up between Eastbourne Borough and Worthing led the list of eye-catching ties.
National League South sides Worthing and Eastbourne Borough make their entrance into the competition in this round, joining the eight teams still with an interest after wins or draws at the weekend.
For one of the two big hitters in Sussex football, though, their journey will not go beyond the second qualifying round, with a pulsating tie expected as a result.
Their tie will be played at Priory Lane, where Worthing beat Borough 2-0 in their last league meeting in January 2023 thanks to goals from Liam Vincent and Ollie Pearce.
It could, however, be a good omen for Borough that they play the Mackerels again, as in last season’s FA Cup third qualifying round they met and came out 2-1 winners at Woodside Road.
With that game having been the first-ever FA Cup meeting between the sides, it has not taken long for a classic new rivalry to engage again, with another great tie expected.
Meanwhile, Lewes, Burgess Hill and Eastbourne United AFC learned their second qualifying round opponents, having been the three Sussex sides to secure their passage with wins over Faversham Town, Bognor Regis Town and Epsom & Ewell at the weekend.
The Rooks will face another away tie in the next round, following their 4-0 win against Faversham. This time, they have a tie at Ascot United, whose home ground sits on the eastern edge of Ascot Racecourse.
Burgess Hill, who were fired to this stage by Lewis Finney’s brace against Bognor Regis, next make the difficult trip to Sheppey United, who – like Hill – play in the Isthmian South East division.
Ninth-tier Eastbourne United welcome Berkhamsted in what will be a first-ever tie in the second qualifying round since the club’s merger in 2003.
Their last appearance at this stage before the merger was in the 1987-88 season, while their best-ever runs in the competition came in 1966-67 and 1978-79, making the fourth qualifying round.
Elsewhere, Lancing drew 1-1 with Isthmian Premier side Carshalton Athletic and have a replay. Should they make it through that game, they have the test of Kingstonian awaiting them at home in the second qualifying round, where they would be appearing for only the second time since 1967-68.
Meanwhile, from the other stalemates endured by Sussex sides over the weekend, there are some interesting ties should the teams make it through.
Horsham would face Buckinghamshire side Marlow at home if they were to get through their replay, while Whitehawk hope to welcome Redhill to the Enclosed Ground.
Hastings United and Steyning Town both have been drawn against National League South opposition, so have huge incentives to come through their replays on Tuesday.
The winner of Hastings’ game against Erith & Belvedere will travel to Dover Athletic, while SCFL Premier side Steyning could host a historic match against Maidstone United but first need to battle past Hadley.
All second qualfying round ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 16, with 3pm kick-offs on Saturday unless otherwise stated.
The draw in full for Sussex sides is as follows:
Ascot United vs Lewes
Dover Athletic vs Erith & Belvedere OR Hastings United
Eastbourne Borough vs Worthing
Eastbourne United AFC vs Berkhamsted
Hadley OR Steyning Town vs Maidstone United
Leatherhead OR Horsham vs Marlow
Lancing OR Carshalton vs Kingstonian
Sevenoaks OR Whitehawk vs Redhill
Sheppey United vs Burgess Hill