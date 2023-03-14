Edit Account-Sign Out
‘Huge ambition’ – Former Crawley Town co-owner and director announced as new board member at non-league club

Former Crawley Town co-owner and director Phil Jarman has been appointed as a new board member at Southern League Premier Division South outfit Poole Town, subject to clearance from the FA.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

As a former non-executive director and co-owner, Jarman helped save the Reds from liquidation in 2006 before seeing them gain promotion to the Football League for the first time in the club’s history in 2010/11.

His new club Poole sit fifth in the Southern Premier Division South table, and are on track to qualify for this season’s play-offs.

A statement posted on the Dolphins’ website said: “The board of directors are delighted to announce that subject to what is expected to be the formality of FA clearance, Phil Jarman former Crawley Town co-owner and director and now a Poole resident has been invited to join the board.

Phil Jarman during his time at Crawley Town
“We are even more delighted to be able to confirm that Phil has accepted that invitation.

“He will be immediately tasked with working along side the existing commercial team to improve the club’s sponsorship and advertising revenue and has already been making inroads in that respect as news of his involvement with the club spreads among his many football and business contacts.

“We wish him a long and happy association with the Dolphins.”

Jarman said: “[I] missed being involved in football and this is a great club with huge ambition.”

