New Hastings United manager Danny Bloor says he’s excited to land a role at a club with such huge potential.

The man who led Eastbourne Borough to the first round of the FA Cup and the National League South play-offs in four years in charge at Priory Lane revealed he jumped at the chance of the Pilot Field role when it became available.

He take over weeks after Chris Agutter left Hastings for Worthing and is looking forward to meeting United fans for the first time at a Q&A session at the ground tomorrow (Sat June 1)

Bloor has moved quickly to make his first signing – bringing Kane Penn back to the club a year after he left. But defender Ollie Black has left the Us, following Agutter to Worthing.

Danny Bloor gets used to his new surroundings, the Pilot Field | Picture: HUFC

Bloor, who has also managed Burgess Hill, Worthing, Eastbourne Town and Welling, said: “I’ve been offered other jobs but this one leapt out at me. It’s a proper football club run by proper football people and with a huge fanbase.

"There are very good people at Hastings and the opportunity appeals to me, it’s a massive club. Look at the size of the crowds they’ve been getting at step three.”

Bloor said he would not need to make wholesale changes to the squad. He added: “It’s not often you get a chance to take over a side that’s just finished seventh in its league. There are some very good young and experienced players already here.

"My aim is to continue the good work that’s already been done. I’m not going to make statements about what we can achieve – you can be left with egg on your face doing that. We won’t always get it right but we will work hard to be successful.”

Penn is a first Bloor signing that fans will approve of. Penn said: “I’m happy to be returning to my hometown club. I’ve known Danny for a long time and after talking to him it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Bloor said of Penn: “He’s a very talented player and will become an important member of our squad again.”